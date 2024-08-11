Journo kills daughter, self due to poverty

Hanumakonda : Journalists paid tribute to Gattigoppula Yogi Reddy (36) working with a vernacular web channel and his daughter Adya Reddy (9) in Hanumakonda on Saturday. The duo was found hanging on Friday. It’s said that Yogi hanged his daughter before ending his life.

According to reports, Yogi left home with his daughter on Friday morning and did not return till evening. His phone was switched off when his wife Swapna tried to contact him.

Meanwhile, the cameraman found Yogi and his daughter at their channel office near Ekasila Park where Adya was fighting for her life. The cameraman along with other journalists rushed her to a private hospital. But the girl breathed her last while undergoing treatment.

Although the reason for Yogi’s extreme step is yet to be ascertained, it’s learnt that poverty was the main reason. The last rites of the duo were performed at Jangaon. Yogi who hailed from Jangaon district resided at Nakkalagutta in Hanumakonda.

Press Club members Vemula Nagaraju, Bollarapu Sadaiah, B Amar, B Srinu, G Shyam Kumar, senior journalists Pinna Siva Kumar, B R Lenin, Gaddam Keshava Murthy, P V Kondal Rao, Gaddam Raji Reddy, Gadipally Madhu, Thumma Sridhar, and others paid tribute to Yogi and his daughter.