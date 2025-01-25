JPNCE Chairman Hails Government's Decision to Rename PRRLI After S Jaipal Reddy

Live
Mahabubnagar : With the Telangana government renaming the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRRLI) scheme after the late S Jaipal Reddy, the chairman of JP Narayana Engineering College (JPNCE), S Ravi Kumar, lauded the decision as a fitting tribute to the veteran leader.
Marking the occasion, grand celebrations were organized at JPNCE, where Ravi Kumar garlanded the statue of Jaipal Reddy and distributed sweets among students. Speaking at the event, he expressed gratitude to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the state cabinet for this significant gesture, highlighting that it recognizes Jaipal Reddy's contributions to public service and the state's development.
Ravi Kumar pointed out that Jaipal Reddy was the only leader from Telangana to serve as a Union Cabinet Minister and played a pivotal role in the state formation under the leadership of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He also mentioned that the first statue of Jaipal Reddy in the district had been installed at the college as a mark of respect.
"The Chief Minister's initiative to name this prestigious irrigation project after Jaipal Reddy will ensure his legacy remains etched in the hearts of the people," said Ravi Kumar. He added that the PRRLI scheme would transform Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts into lush green areas.
The event was attended by JPNCE Principal Dr. P Krishnamurthy, heads of various departments, and students, who joined in commemorating the occasion.