Jubilee Hills By-Election Campaign Comes to a Close Today

The race for the Jubilee Hills by-election has intensified as the campaigning period reaches its conclusion today. With 58 candidates in the fray, the primary battle appears to be among the Congress, BRS, and BJP parties. The ruling Congress party is approaching this election with determined ambition, while the opposition BRS maintains a strong foothold within the constituency.

The by-election has been necessitated by the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, and his wife, Maganti Sunitha, is contesting for the role. Naveen Yadav represents the Congress, and Lankala Deepak Reddy stands for the BJP in this crucial election.

As the campaign wraps up, leaders from these key parties are rallying support to win over voters with robust campaigning efforts. In response to potential disturbances, Police Commissioner Sajjanar has announced the enforcement of Section 144 in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency starting at 5 pm today. This regulation will prohibit gatherings of five or more individuals to ensure public peace and security.

The implementation of Section 144 will extend from 6 am on November 11, the polling day, until the completion of voting. This security measure will also be in place from 6 am on November 14, when results are announced, until 6 am the following morning.

Additionally, as part of the measures to maintain order during this period, all wineries, bars, liquor shops, and licensed establishments in the Jubilee Hills constituency will be closed from 6 pm on November 9 until November 12, including a ban on alcohol sales on the vote counting day.

With the election day fast approaching, tensions are high as each party vies for victory in this pivotal by-election.