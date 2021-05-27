Junior Doctors Call Off Strike After Government Increases 15% Stipend

The strike by junior doctors in Telangana seeking a solution to their long-pending problems has finally been resolved. The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders raising the stipend by 15 per cent after talks with junior doctors. The Telangana government has said in a statement that it is raising the stipend for junior doctors after talks with the DME again today.

According to the GO, the government approved a 15 per cent increase in stipend. The increased stipend will come into effect from January 1 this year. During this period, the salaries of senior residents will increase from Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,500. As the junior doctors strike approaches its second day today, they have warned that emergency services will also be shut down from today. With that, the Telangana government approved the increase in the stipend.



The junior doctors wrote a letter to the government in the second week of this month asking the government to immediately increase their salaries by 15 per cent as promised earlier. They also demanded that the 10 per cent incentive be paid immediately. They warned the government that they would go on strike if the issues were not resolved within 2 weeks. As part of this, junior doctors started their strike yesterday. But within two days the matter is solved by the government.