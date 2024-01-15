Jupalli orders release of water for crops

Wanaparthy: Excise, Tourism and Culture Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao has directed the irrigation department officials to provide water to the farmers of the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district to meet the needs for the last harvest of Kharif crop and also to release the required water from Ramanpadu reservoir. He issued the instructions following representations from farmers over the drying crops. He also visited Ramanpadu project and enquired about the availability of water.

Fields from Jurala to Ramanapadu, Gopal Dinne, Amarachinta, Atmakur, Madanapuram Kothakota, Pebbair, Srirangapuram, Veepanagandla and Chinnambavi mandals are irrigated through the left canal up to Chivari Ayakattu.

Through the Bima lift irrigation scheme, Kothakota, Srirangapuram, Veepanagandla, Chinnambavi and Pentlavelli mandals would be provided water up to the final stretch. However, the availability of water in the project is less due to rainy conditions. With this, the farmers want to irrigate at least till the last rain.

Farmers expressed happiness as the minister positively responded to their pleas. SE Satyasheela Reddy and local public representatives accompanied the minister.