Jupally Krishna Rao takes part in Alampur rallu

The Excise and Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao along with Mallu Ravi and Sampath Kumar has participated in rally at Alampur after having darshan of Jogulamba Devi.

Later at Gandhi chouk speaking to the public the excise minister Jupally has stated that don't vote for BJP party leaders who had destroyed the development of the country for ten years by fostering religious hatred.

And don't vote for BRS party leaders who looted the state and ran a corrupted regime .He also urged the people to for the hand and send Mallu Ravi to the parliament with a huge majority.

The AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, TPCC Seksa vali and MP PPs,ZP TCs Sarpanches, and other Congress party leaders were participated in the morning on Thursday.