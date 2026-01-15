Jupally reviews CM’s Nirmal tour arrangements

State Prohibition and Excise Minister and District In-Charge Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has directed officials to make strict, comprehensive and foolproof arrangements for the public meeting of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, scheduled to be held on the 16th of this month at the NTR Mini Stadium in Nirmal town. In view of the Chief Minister’s proposed district tour, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Government Advisor Sudarshan Reddy, Khanapur MLA and Nirmal DCC President Vedum Bojju Patel, along with District Collector Abhilash Abhinav, inspected the ongoing arrangements at the NTR Mini Stadium on Wednesday. The inspection focused on stage preparation, seating, security arrangements, parking, crowd management, drinking water, sanitation and other essential facilities.

During the visit, District Collector Abhilash Abhinav briefed the Minister in detail about the preparations being undertaken by various departments. He informed that coordinated efforts were underway to ensure smooth conduct of the event and adequate facilities for the expected large gathering. Expressing dissatisfaction over any possibility of lapses, Minister Jupally Krishna Rao instructed officials to take strong measures to ensure that there were no shortcomings in the conduct of the meeting.