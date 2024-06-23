Jupally’s whirlwind tour of Pebbair

Wanaparthy : Excise, Culture, and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has called upon everyone to draw inspiration with the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar. On Saturday morning, he unveiled a bronze statue of Dr Ambedkar in the village of Suguru, Pebbair Mandal along with district MLA Thudi Megha Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister emphasised that education is the only path to attain respect and economic self-reliance in society. He pointed out that the poor are financially burdened by enrolling their children in private schools, which charge exorbitant fees. In contrast, he asserted that government schools have quality teachers and all the necessary basic facilities. He encouraged parents to enroll their children in government schools to help them achieve greatness.



Earlier, the Minister, along with MLA Megha Reddy, Collector Adarsh Surabhi, and Additional Collector of Local Bodies SN Gangwar, inaugurated a high-level bridge from National Highway 44 to Venkataapur via Buniyadipur.

This bridge, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.40 crore, provides better connectivity from the national highway to the villages of Suguru and Venkataapur. It was built by the Roads and Buildings Department under the Flood Damage Scheme. Prior to this, 40 beneficiaries received Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques at the Pebbair Mandal Development Office.