Kakatiya students fly high

Nizamambad: Kakatiya students, who completed their Intermediate in 2024 at Kakatiya Institute of Education in Nizamabad, secured high honours in the results of the 2024 IIT Advanced National Examination released on Sunday.

Notably, Minhaj secured 438 rank and A Tejaswini was ranked 856, Supreeth got 3407, Ketana got 3740, Siddhartha stood at 4906, and at Hadi 5102. “Congratulations to all of the students and staff on this great achievement.

A big thank you to the teachers and parents for their support,” said Director of Kakatiya Educational Institutions CK H Ramoji Rao. “Our students excelled not only at the Nizamabad level but also at the national level by achieving outstanding results in various categories in the JEE Mains 2024 results.”