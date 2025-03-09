Kakatiya University Announces TG Ed.CET–2025 for B.Ed Admissions

Warangal: Kakatiya University has officially announced the Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG Ed.CET–2025), the gateway for admission into two-year B.Ed. regular courses across Telangana for the academic year 2025–26. The exam is scheduled to take place on June 1, 2025, in two sessions.

Vice-Chancellor K. Pratap Reddy, alongside Registrar V. Ramachandram and TG Ed.CET–2025 Convener Venkatram Reddy, released the notification at the university’s Administrative Building on Sunday.

Key Dates and Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply online from March 12 through the official website https://edcet.tgche.ac.in . The registration fee is ₹750, with a reduced fee of ₹550 for SC/ST/PH candidates. Payments can be made at TG Online Centres in Telangana or via an online payment gateway.

The last date to apply without a late fee is May 24, while those submitting applications after this date must pay an additional ₹500 late fee.

Exam Details and Resources

The TG Ed.CET–2025 will be conducted in two sessions on June 1. Candidates can find detailed information on eligibility criteria, syllabus, model question papers, and application guidelines on the official website.

With Kakatiya University overseeing the process, aspirants looking to pursue a B.Ed. degree in Telangana’s recognised colleges are encouraged to complete their applications on time.