Kakatiya University to tie up with British Wales universities

Warangal: The Aberystwyth University, one of the eight British Wales Group of Universities, has expressed its intent to work together with the Biotechnology department of Kakatiya University (KU).

A team from Aberystwyth University which recently visited KU agreed to exchange information, faculty and students in the field of 'health, wellbeing and inclusive' as part of Global Wales – Telangana Partnership Project, KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh said while speaking to media persons here on Tuesday.

This is the first time that KU is entering into a pact with an international university. The VC greeted Prof A Sadanandam and Prof Ramaswamy on the occasion.

This apart, Sociology, Social Work and Anthropology departments of the KU are likely to enter into an agreement with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David Technium in the field of Tribal Culture and Heritage, the VC said.

He said that workshops will be conducted as part of the understanding between the universities in the first phase. In the second phase, conferences will be organised in the British Wales Group of Universities, and in the third phase the universities will enter into MoUs besides taking up research on the concerned topics, Prof Ramesh said.

In another development, the KU will conduct a programme on 'Chasing scenario of federalism' on March 17, the VC said. Secretary-general of CPM Sitaram Yechury and TS Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar are scheduled to address in the programme. KU Registrar Prof T Srinivas Rao was present.