Kaleshwaram myth busted

Hyderabad: Contrary to the claims of the Government that it had created new irrigation potential under the prestigious Kaleshwaram project, the Socio Economic Outlook - 2021 report said that no new ayacut was generated under the prestigious project constructed with more than Rs 1 lakh crore.

The targeted stabilisation of the ayacut under the project was also not achieved, it said. The report said that the government contemplated to create new irrigation potential in 18,25,700 acres and stabilization of another 18,80,000 acres under the Kaleshwaram project which is considered as partially completed major project. In reality, the project did not create any new irrigation facility and the creation of stabilisation of the ayacut was only 13,20,000 acres.

Among the nine partially completed major projects, Kaleshwaram was the lone lift scheme failed to achieve the targets in the creation of new ayacut, the report said. The other major ongoing Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project (SLBC) has already created 2,85,286 acres of new ayacut out of the target of 4,11,572 acres. Under the SRSP (Sri Ram Sagar Project) -2, the government targeted new irrigation potential in 3.97 acres and created 3.64 lakh acres.

New ayacuts were also created under the partially completed major projects like Mahatma Gandhi – Kalwakurthy Lift irrigation Scheme, Rajiv – Bheema lift scheme, Jawahar Nettampadu lift scheme, Sripadasagar Yellampally and Indira Flood flow canals.

In all, the government could create 16.35 lakh acres of new ayacut out of 45.21 lakh acres target. In the stabilization category, the report said 13.57 lakh acres was stabilized of 19.18 lakh acres target. In the completed major projects category, the Socio Economic Outlook report said that the target in the creation of new irrigation potential and stabilisation at Alisagar lift scheme, Arugula Rajaram- Guthpa , M Baga Reddy Singur project, Bhakta Ramadasu and Koilsagar lift irrigation schemes achieved 100 per cent.