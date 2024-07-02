Kaleshwaram Project: CAG’s help sought to ferret out financial bungling in 3 barrages

Justice Ghose is also paying special focus on the economic aspects of the three barrages and asked the CAG to provide the statistical data on the expenditure incurred and the loans taken from financial institutions for the construction of Kaleshwaram project

Hyderabad: Justice Chandra Ghose Commission on Kaleshwaram has sought the help of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), IIT Roorkee and Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) to probe into the economic irregularities and technical faults in the construction of the three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla.

As part of the investigation into the damages of the three barrages, Justice Ghose had already visited the IIT campus and discussed the technical reasons behind the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage. One of the reputed IITs in India, IIT Roorkee has already conducted a study on the damage of piers and the sustainability of Medigadda structure. The IIT report was also submitted to the government recently by the contract agency L&T. Sources said that the Commission enquired about the technology adopted in the construction of the barrage and asked to furnish some more details whether the structure could survive in case of heavy floods during the monsoon. Justice Ghose is also paying special focus on the economic aspects of the three barrages and asked the CAG to provide the statistical data on the expenditure incurred and the loans taken from the financial institutions for the construction of Kaleshwaram project.

The CAG already conducted a study and prepared the findings in which alleged irregularities took place in the payment of bills and escalation of the project estimations. The Commission wanted to know whether the State government increased the estimates to benefit the agencies or influential leaders in the previous BRS government. An expert team comprising three members from the Pune-based CWPRS also inspected Medigadda and prepared a report. Sources say that the Ghose Commission will analyse the details of all the reports and finalise its findings and make recommendations accordingly. The Commission will start reviewing the affidavits filed by the State irrigation officials from July 5 and also hold a public hearing to seek some more details from people. The Commission has received more than 60 affidavits.