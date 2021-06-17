Kaleshwaram will turn Sircilla lands fertile: KTR

Siricilla: The construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project would turn drought affected lands in Sircilla district into fertile lands, asserted IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao.

He launched various development works and inaugurated double bedroom houses at Racharla Boppapur, Racharla Gollapalli and Yellareddypeta in the district on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering on the occasion Minister KTR said that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has taken up Kaleshwaram in a prestigious manner to irrigate lands in Telangana.

Rama Rao noted that Chief Minister has introduced the double bedroom houses programme to allow the poor sections to live with self-respect. The State government was building lakhs of houses without giving any scope to corruption.

Beneficiaries need not pay bribe to get double bedroom houses, the houses were being built where there was demand for land. All eligible people would be given the houses in a phased manner, he noted.

The double bedroom houses were being built like apartments in Hyderabad. The entire area surrounding the double bedroom houses should be covered with trees, Rama Rao suggested.

He stated that unlike previous government, pensions given by the TRS government were increased and around 40 lakh people were being benefited from Aasara pensions. Steps were being taken to issue ration cards to those applied for the cards.

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy commented that no leader in the country conceived the idea to build double bedroom houses for the poor with Rs 5.40.

The CM promised to build double bedroom houses for the poor during Telangana statehood movement.

So far around 2. 67 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the State and Rs 19,000 crore has been sanctioned for construction of the houses. So far 1.67 lakh houses completed for which Rs 10, 000 crore was spent, he informed.

Telangana Planning Commission Vice Chairman, B Vinod Kumar, MP Santhosh Kumar, Choppadandi MLA Sunkeravishankar, TRS senior leader Shajid khanand others were present.