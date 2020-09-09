Kaloji's 107th birth anniversary celebrated in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: The 107th birth anniversary of poet and freedom fighter Raghuveer Narayana Laxmikanth Srinivasa Ram Raja Kaloji, who is popularly known as Kaloji Narayana Rao and Praja Kavi, was celebrated on a grand note across Karimnagar district on Wednesday.



Representatives of various people's organisations, public representatives, poets and writers along with intellectuals paid tributes to Kaloji, who was one of the torch bearers of separate Telangana movement across the district.

City Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with Municipal Commissioner V Kranthi paid rich tributes and garlanded the photo of Kaloji Narayana Rao at Kalojinagar in Rekurthi of Karimnagar city. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that Kaloji Narayana Rao was a symbol of dissent and defiance. The people of Telangana will never forget his services to the Telangana language. Identifying his services to Telangana

language, the State government has declared September 9 as Telangana Language Day to commemorate his birth anniversary and is celebrating officially every year. Kaloji was honoured by the Indian government with Padma Vibhushan for his excellent services to the society in the year 1992, he informed.

Mayor Sunil Rao said that Kaloji had spent his life inspiring and motivating the people both socially and politically. He used his pen as a gun and wrote poems, which showed great impact on people. He participated in many movements and crusaded for the separate statehood movement. Kaloji fought for the uplift of the downtrodden and sacrificed his life for the society. He expressed the problems of the people in a straightforward way in his book 'Naa Godava'. The youth of the present generation must derive inspiration from him and must strive hard to fulfil his aspirations, the Mayor suggested.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, S Madhavi, A Rajashekar, Bucchi Reddy, co-option members N Rama Devi, P Narender, EE Raman, AE Venkat Kumar and RI Srikanth Reddy were present along with others.