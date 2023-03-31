  • Menu
Kalvakuntla family ruining the state: Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar
Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the Kalvakuntla family was doing time-pass politics by insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that the Kalvakuntla family was doing time-pass politics by insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He responded to the comments of MAUD minister K T Rama Rao calling Modi a broker. He said that why KCR was not speaking when TSPSC papers leaked and the future of 30 lakh youth was compromised.

Taking a jibe at KCR's family he said that Twitter Tillu KTR, Liquor Queen Kavitha, Happy Rao Santhosh and Aggippette Rao Harish Rao were ruling the Telangana state. He said that the promises made to the people in the elections were not being fulfilled.

He expressed confidence that BJP will win any by-election in Telangana and BJP will definitely come to power in Telangana. He said that BJP has become the most powerful party in the country.

