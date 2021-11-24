Kalvakuntla Kavitha unanimously elected as MLC under local bodies

Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been unanimously elected as MLC under local authorities'category. On the occasion, Nizamabad Urban MLA Ganesh Bigala launched celebrations at his residence while minister Prashanth Reddy offered sweets and burned crackers.



Meanwhile, the election officials rejected the nomination of an independent candidate Srinivas. The officials said that the nomination has been rejected due to the mistakes in the affidavit submitted by the candidate Srinivas.

It is known that TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the name of Kalvakuntla Kavitha for the state legislative council election under local bodies category. In addition to Kavitha, the ruling party finalized the names of 11 other candidates for MLC posts.