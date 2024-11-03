Kamala Harris will become president of USA: Renowned Astro-Palmist & Foretell M N Ramana Rao predicts

Kothagudem : M N Ramana Rao, a renowned astro-palmist and prophet, claimed that Kamala Harris, a contender for the Democratic Party, would win the US presidency. In order to wish Kamala Harris well in the US elections, he traveled to Palvoncha and conducted pujas organised by the Shyamala Gopalan Education Society (SGEF), which is headed by its founder and chairman, N Suresh Reddy. The SGEF organised many hommams of Chandi, Ganapathi, Sri Laxmi-Ganapathi, Rajayshamalambha, and Kunkuma pujas in a few days for the election.

Rao came to the location on Saturday and blessed N Suresh Reddy and his wife and participated in pujas by SGEF.

On this occasion, he told Kamala Harris that Venus, Mercury, Sun, Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars were all in a positive position. He predicted that she would win the polls handily. In order to get greater advantages for neighbouring countries, the female leader will become the first president of the United States. He claimed that the youth of other nations benefited more from her victory.

He recalled that US polls had correctly predicted the last elections.