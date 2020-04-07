Kamareddy: 10,400 metric tonnes of rice released to distribute among poor

Kamareddy: The TRS government is releasing 10,400 metric tonnes of rice to distribute free of cost to the poor people living in Kamareddy district due to the lockdown going on in the entire country, said Prashant Reddy, Minister for Roads and Building and Legislature Affairs. 9,000 metric tonnes of rice have been distributed in the district till date, he added.



Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the Minister said that not one corona positive case was registered in the district, as all those, returned from abroad and other States, were kept under quarantine. Seven out of the eight corona cases registered in Kamareddy district had attended the Delhi Markazi meeting. Even the corona positive cases in Banswada were due to the Markaz pilgrims only, he stated.

Minister Reddy said that the district administration has taken all possible measures to prevent the spread of the virus to others. The samples of 90 relatives of the seven coronavirus positive cases in Banswada were sent for testing and of these, 27 results came.

Of those, 24 were negative and 3 were positive. Results of 63 tests are yet to come. The Minister said the lockdown had to be followed for another 10 to 15 days to identify and treat the patients. With the quick and effective measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, we were able to stop more people from getting effected with coronavirus, he stated.

Assuring the farmers that the government will purchase all the grins produced by them, Minister Reddy informed more number of purchase centres were opened for their benefit.

Municipal Chairperson Jahnavi, District Collector Dr A Sharath, SP N Swetha Reddy, Additional Collectors Yadira Reddy and Venkatesh Dhotre, Assistant Collector

Tejas Nandalal, RDO Rajendra Kumar, DSP Lakshminarayana, Municipal Commissioner Shailaja and others participated in the press meet.