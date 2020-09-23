Kamareddy: Cancel LRS, construct double bedroom houses

Kamareddy: BJP district president Banala Lakshmareddy demanded that the government should rollback the LRS, which is a financial burden to the poor.

District party leaders laid siege to the District Collector's office here on Tuesday, demanding abolition of the LRS policy and construction of double bedroom houses for the poor.

Lakshmareddy demanded that the government must identify homeless in the district and build 2BHK houses for all of them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned 2.5 lakh houses for Telangana, but the KCR government didn't sanctioned even a single house in the State, he pointed out.

He criticised the State government for unable to build a house in any village. The BJP president demanded that the government should take up double bedroom houses construction.

BJP district president B Lakshmareddy said the government has initiated LRS policy to break the backbone of the poor and the policy was introduced to strengthen the real estate sector.

Earlier, BJP activists took out a rally from new bus stand in the district headquarters to the Collector's office. Police blocked the road leading to the Collector office with barricades. The BJP activists and leaders staged a sit-in protest in front of the main gate of the Collectorate.