Kamareddy: Demolish partially collapsed houses

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr N Satyanarayana said all the villages should be clean and green, who participated in second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Singarayapalli village of Ramareddy mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday.



After inaugurating Haritha Haram nursery in the village, the Collector said plants will give fruits and shade to human beings and asked the villagers to take of the saplings that were planted by them.

He told the officials concerned to demolish partially collapsed houses and clean the area.