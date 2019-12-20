Trending :
Kamareddy: Don't neglect health, MPP Ashok Patil

A medical camp was organised at gram panchayat office in Jukkal mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Kamareddy: A medical camp was organised at gram panchayat office in Jukkal mandal headquarters on Thursday. The camp was organised by Hyderabad-based NGO Novasti Association. A team of doctors conducted blood pressure and sugar tests for the patients and distributed free tablets.

MPP Ashok Patil, who was present at the camp, said that cancer can be cured if diagnosed early. He requested the public not to neglect health.

Dr Prashant, Dr Raviraju, Dr Vikram, Dr Mamata, Intiyaz Ali Health Extension, Upa-sarpanch Bhanu Goud, health activists and Asha activists were present at the camp.

