Kamareddy: Farmer launches padayatra seeking resolution for land disputes

Kamareddy: Sailu Deshani, farmer from Mudelli village, Gandhari mandal, on Thursday started padayatra from his village to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's house in Hyderabad, demanding the CM to resolve land dispute between forest officials and farmers. He also stated that his padayatra is a protest against the tyranny of forest officials.

Sailu alleged that the forest authorities were taking over agricultural lands, which they have been cultivating from their ancestors, in the name of Haritha Haram.

"Is this the returns we got after fighting and fasting for separate Telangana State?" he questioned. He demanded that right to land should be given to the farmers, who are cultivating.

He also pointed out that many people are getting Rs 5,000 per acre from the government without cultivating lands. Sailu demanded the CM to give double bedroom houses to those, who lost their houses in a fire accident.