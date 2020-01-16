Kamareddy: Girl's charred body found near crusher

Banswada (Kamareddy): A charred body of 12-year-old girl was found in suspicious condition near Shiva Stone Crushers on the outskirts of Someshwar village of Banswada mandal on Thursday.

According to the police, Nagaiah of Maharashtra has been working in this stone crusher for the past 15 years. He built a hut near the crusher. His daughter Narsavva went for open defecation on Wednesday evening and didn't return. After some time, the parents searched for their daughter and found her charred body.

Circle Inspector Mahesh Goud said that they registered a case based on a complaint by the parents of the deceased and investigating the case.

People are expressing several doubts whether the girl had committed suicide. Or she was raped and burnt by pouring petrol on her like Disha case.