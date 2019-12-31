Trending :
Kamareddy: Gutka packets worth 60,000 seized

The police have seized gutka consignment at Mohammadabad Thanda in Jukkal mandal in the early hours of Tuesday.

Jukkal Sub-Inspector MD Rafiuddin said that they had found gutka packets being transported illegally in an auto from Karnataka to Bichkunda mandal during the vehicle inspection from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Police took two persons into custody involved in illegal gutka transportation. The SI said the gutka is worth Rs 60,000.

Top