Kamareddy: Harish Rao distributes smart phones to Asha workers

Kamareddy: State Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao informed that Telangana ranks third in providing the best medical services to the poor in the country. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the State will take the first place soon. He urged the officials and staff of the medical health department to work hard to achieve the goal. The Minister inaugurated the State level programme of distributing smart mobile phones and 4G SIMs to Asha workers in the State of Telangana on Sunday at the meeting hall of IDOC. As a part of the programme, he distributed smart mobile phones and 4G SIMs to 772 Asha workers working in Kamareddy district. Later, he addressed the medical health officials and Asha workers..

The Minister informed that ASHA workers have been provided with smart mobile phones to enable them to provide better medical services to the people by adopting technology. Pregnant and patient information can be entered online through a smart phone. He also informed that iPads will be provided for ANM-1 and ANM-2 soon.

Harish Rao recalled that Asha workers were the frontline warriors at the field level during the corona crisis. He praised the success of the Fever Survey and the outstanding work done in the corona bandage. He also recalled that the CM KCR know the plight of the Asha workers and hence increased their wages.

He said that while the wages of government employees had been increased recently, Asha workers had increased their wages to Rs 9,750 without any application penalty and without giving them the opportunity to go on the road and hold dharnas and rallies.In Gujarat, the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Asha workers are paid only Rs 4,000, the Minister informed. Whereas in Telangana, the government is paying Rs 9,750 as salary to its Asha workers. He said the facilities of Asha workers would also be enhanced in the future. In the past, Asha workers' wages were paid every two to three months, the Minister said and added that during the first week of every month under the Telangana government, salaries were being credited to Asha workers in their bank accounts. He stated that the people would get better medical services if the Asha workers worked hard and added that health bridges to the government are Asha workers.