Kamareddy: Locals protest for employment at toll plaza

Kamareddy: Demanding job opportunities to the area people, the locals staged dharna at the new toll plaza up at Dharmaram on National Highway 161 on Thursday.



As soon as Madhu Sudan Rao, project director, National Highways, inaugurated the Dharmaram Toll Plaza in Pitlam mandal, the locals staged protest. The protesters said that it was unfair not to give employment opportunities to locals at the toll plaza. They reminded the officials that they gave land for the road widening and at least those of them who lost their lands should be given job opportunities in the toll plaza.

The protesters urged the officials that at least free passes be issued to local vehicles plying through the toll plaza.

In reply, National Highways Project Director Madhu Sudhan Rao said passes would be issued to local with white plate passenger vehicles within a radius of 20 km from the toll plaza. He said he wants to recharge Fasttag with Rs 280 per month. "The toll plaza will provide employment to locals as and when required" said Madhusudan Rao.