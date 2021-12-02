Kamareddy: Paddy cultivation not advisable

Kamareddy: District Collector Jitesh V Patil called on the farmers to change their crop pattern to suit market demand as it would not strengthen them financially by cultivating paddy in traditional way. Alternative crop murals were unveiled on Thursday at the integrated district office complex in Kamareddy.

The Collector asked agriculture authorities to create awareness among the farmers on how to cultivate alternative crops. He suggested that instead of rice, crops like Bengalgram, Sunflower, Sesame and Green gram should be cultivated during Yasangi season. He told farmers that the Centre is not importing boiled rice from our State as in the past as the rice yield was increasing in other States. He reminded that till ten years ago, only farmers in Haryana, West Bengal and undivided Andhra Pradesh used to cultivate rice in the country. But paddy cultivation area was also increased in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, he informed.

