Kamareddy: People urged to donate land for additional classrooms

Kamareddy: MP BB Patil from Zaheerabad constituency said that he would support the construction of additional classrooms at the school in Sirupur village of Maddunur mandal. On Monday, Lok Sabha member BB Patil visited an upper primary school at Sirupur village in Maddunur mandal and reviewed the performance of school teachers. The MP expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of classrooms even though the school has teachers and students in line with what is being maintained up to the 7th class. The MP questioned the headmaster as to why the proposal for additional classes had not been made so far. Headmaster Nagnath explained that there was no land space in the school for the construction of rooms. The MP urged the people in the village to come forward and donate land for the construction of rooms and work hard to raise funds for the construction of additional rooms. He interacted with the school students on the occasion. He asked the students about the performance of the teachers in the school.

MP BB Patil spent time with the students and learned about sports, cinema and modern technology. On this occasion, MP BB Patil was felicitated on behalf of the school by the headmaster Nagnath. MPP Lakshmi Bai DCCB Director, Dongli Society Chairman Ram Patil, local public representatives Akshay Patil, Kotagiri Deputy MPP Gangadhar Patil, Ashok Patil, school teachers Santosh, Sailu, Ashok, Vinod, and others were present.

Later MP BB Patil along with his family conducted special pujas at Sirupur Mahadev Mandir. BB Patil said that schools and temples are centers for teaching both moral values and culture and temple priests should be respected equally with teachers.