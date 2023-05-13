  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Karimangar: Alphores students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

Karimangar: Alphores students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams
x
Highlights

Alphores students have got excellent marks and excelled at the national level in the Class X and X exams of which results were announced on Friday.

Karimangar : Alphores students have got excellent marks and excelled at the national level in the Class X and X exams of which results were announced on Friday. Dr V Narender Reddy, chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions congratulated the Class 10 and Class 12 at a programme held at Alphores e-Techno School, Kothapalli.

In Class 10 exams, J. Vamika secured state level distinction with 495 out of 500 marks, and N. Anirudsai 492, B. Srihita 487, A. Sivasrita expressed happiness that 487 marks and 73 students scored more than 450 marks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X