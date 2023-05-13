Karimangar: Alphores students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

Karimangar : Alphores students have got excellent marks and excelled at the national level in the Class X and X exams of which results were announced on Friday. Dr V Narender Reddy, chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions congratulated the Class 10 and Class 12 at a programme held at Alphores e-Techno School, Kothapalli.

In Class 10 exams, J. Vamika secured state level distinction with 495 out of 500 marks, and N. Anirudsai 492, B. Srihita 487, A. Sivasrita expressed happiness that 487 marks and 73 students scored more than 450 marks.