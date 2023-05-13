Live
- Bonda Uma lashes out at AP govt. over cases against Chandrababu Naidu
- Industrialist Anand Mahindra Remembers His Mom On Mother's Day
- Mother’s Day Special: Chiranjeevi And Naga Babu Shower Love On Their Mother With Beautiful Posts
- KOKO First Glimpse: What If Technology Over Powers Human Intellect?
- Govt attach Chandrababu Naidu residing guest house today
- Six dead and five injured after a private bus collides with an auto in Kakinada
- Congress To Hold Meeting Today To Decide The Next Chief Minister In Karnataka
- All set for AP EAPCET 2023 examinations from tomorrow, officials make arrangements
- Happy Mother’s Day: 7 Best Lullaby Songs That Reminisce Us The Beautiful Memories Of Our Childhood
- VT 13 Team Wishes Manushi Chhillar On The Occasion Of Her Birthday
Karimangar: Alphores students shine in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams
Highlights
Alphores students have got excellent marks and excelled at the national level in the Class X and X exams of which results were announced on Friday.
Karimangar : Alphores students have got excellent marks and excelled at the national level in the Class X and X exams of which results were announced on Friday. Dr V Narender Reddy, chairmen of Alphores Educational Institutions congratulated the Class 10 and Class 12 at a programme held at Alphores e-Techno School, Kothapalli.
In Class 10 exams, J. Vamika secured state level distinction with 495 out of 500 marks, and N. Anirudsai 492, B. Srihita 487, A. Sivasrita expressed happiness that 487 marks and 73 students scored more than 450 marks.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS