Karimnagar: Admissions in Minority Gurukul begin

Karimnagar: Principal of Minority Gurukul Ashram School and College M Monika Sony urged students to apply for admissions in the institute.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said that along with 5th class, the process of admissions for minority backlog vacancies in Classes 6, 7 and 8, seats in intermediate first year MPC (40 seats) and BPC groups (40 seats) has started and applications should be submitted online till April 10.

Coaching for Civils exams, EAMCET, NEET, Advance IIT JEE would also be offered free of cost to students to appear for various competitive examinations.

Students would be trained in all kinds of sports, facilities like free notebooks, test books, uniforms, shoes, pleasant atmosphere, free accommodation with international standards, nutritious food, and delicious meals would be offered to the students Sony said.

Parents of minority students should enroll their children and lay the foundation for their bright future, the note said. Those interested should apply online or come directly to the girls' residential school at Rekurti Eye Hospital Road Square. Interested parents could contact 7331170843 for more details, the principal added.