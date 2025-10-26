Karimnagar all set to host HCA league match tomorrow

Karimnagar: The district is all set to create history by becoming the first one of its kind in Telangana outside of Hyderabad to host A-level HCA League matches. In this regard, a one-day match will start at 9 am on October 27 at Velichala Jagapathirao Memorial Cricket Stadium in Alugunur and the District Cricket Association has made elaborate arrangements for it.

Making the long-awaited dream of cricket fans come true, the arrangements for a cricket stadium in Alugunur near Karimnagar are in full swing. It may be mentioned here that the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), in collaboration with donors in Karimnagar, and under the aegis the District Cricket Association is ready to organise matches there.

This comes in the wake of the district’s own cricket academy only a few months away from being inaugurated. “The dream of Karimnagar District Cricket Association is ready to be fulfilled,” said its president Agam Rao, in a statement to The Hans India on Saturday.

“The new cricket ground has been designed in a way that is not inferior to metropolitan cities. It covers an area of about ten acres,” said Rao.

Notably, the Velichala Jagapathi Rao Memorial Ground has been formed with the help of donors and HCA. Agam shared that beginning Monday, league matches will now be held to test the ground.

“It must be said that the efforts made by Karimnagar Cricket Association for the last ten years to make the youth of rural areas become cricket stars are priceless. The new academy will be able to train 200 people a day with about 20 nets. We are positive that the academy will be available in the next three months,” he said.