Karimnagar at the forefront of development: Collector Pamela Satpathy

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy said that Karimnagar district stands at the forefront of urban and rural development with the creation of basic facilities. Addressing a meeting here on Thursday, the Collector along with 32 central government military engineering service training officers and additional collectors Praful Desai held discussions on the development of the district.

“Karimnagar is a pioneer in the field of education, medicine and agriculture. Development works are carried out to meet the needs of urban and rural areas. The development has been achieved with food, fresh water, PrakruthiVanams and Vaikutadhamams is explained,” said Satpathy.

As part of the training, 32 members from different states participated in the tour conducted in Nagulamalyala, Rukmapur, Velichala, Maduranagar and Annaram villages of the district. They praised the changes in the fields of education, medicine and agriculture in the villages.