Karimnagar: Bakrid celebrated with religious fervour

Karimnagar: Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha), a symbol of devotional beliefs and sacrifice was celebrated with religious fervor and devotion across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

Prayers were interrupted due to rains, after which many Muslims offered prayers in their homes. Mosques in villages and mandal headquarters also organised prayers.

According to Muslim lore, Id-ul-Zuha was one of the most important festivals among Muslims all over the world. It was a day of sacrifice for them as 'Allah' directed Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of submission to God's command but his son was replaced by a sheep at the last moment.

Commemorating the occasion in India, the Muslims mainly sacrifice the goat, that was why the festival here was called as Bakhr or Bakri-Id in Urdu. They share the meat with family members, neighbors and the poor.

The markets in the district witnessed sheep and goat sales for the past two to three days. At various intersections, vendors from different villages brought sheep, goats for sale to Muslims.

On this occasion Planning Commission Vice chairman B Vinod Kumar, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao, Mohmmad Aziz-Ul-Haq, TRS minority leader Sajid Khan extended greetings.