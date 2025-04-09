Karimnagar: Bandi launches road works

Karimnagar: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for the development of Kodimyala mandal and Karimnagar Parliament constituency in all aspects, beyond politics.

He inaugurated a road built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh from Shivaji Statue in Kodimyala mandal center to Angadi Bazaar along with local Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam and former MLA Bodige Shobha on Tuesday. In addition, various roads and development works with Central funds of Rs 3.5 were inspected in Kodimyala mandal centre.

Similarly, Bandi Sanjay inspected the CC roads constructed in various gram panchayats of the mandal with a cost of Rs 2.59 crore, the development works of kitchen sheds, community halls and PACS buildings undertaken with MP LAD funds. Speaking to the media on this occasion, Bandi Sanjay said, development can be achieved if all work together beyond politics, especially

Choppadandi constituency will be develop in all ways. For this, steps will be taken to bring more funds from the Center in the coming days.

Bandi Sanjay responded to the fire accident at a school in Singapore where the son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Mark Shankar, studies. Praying to Ammavaru for the safety and well-being of all the children and hoping Mark Shankar is safe and well, he wrote on X.