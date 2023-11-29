Karimnagar: Bandi organises Maha Bike Rally

Karimnagar: Karimnagar BJP candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that the BRS candidate Gangula Kamalakar who did not have the guts to directly discuss the development made in Karimnagar is ready to make spoof videos against him.

As part of the election campaign, he organised a Maha Bike Rally in Karimnagar on Tuesday. People flocked to the rally in an unprecedented manner. It is noteworthy that women and Muslim women also participated in this rally and expressed solidarity with Bandi Sanjay.

The Bike Rally started from Maitri Convention in Kisan Nagar and continued till Raykurti. MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga gave the opening speech while Bandi Sanjay spoke at the end of the rally at Raykurti and said BJP is going to win with huge majority as people are standing with BJP because KCR government’s anti-people policies.

Bandi Sanjay warned that he can show Kamalakar’s videos and chats from door to door and then KCR and KTR will call him and tell him to withdraw from the contest. If Kamalakar’s videos and chats are released his future will become questionable. He also warned that the BRS candidate should not test his and the BJP workers patience. He said all the people decided to vote for BJP in Karimnagar. BJP is going to make history. With the results coming out on December 3, the Congress candidate who has already lost telling people, vote for him if they wish otherwise it is up to them.

Bandi Sanjay said from today, BRS leaders will start distributing money freely. BRS and Congress want to buy activists and votes with money. BJP cadres should tell the police if they notice such things, if they don’t respond, take all their money and distribute it to the poor.

Activists should remain alert till polling is over and get ready for victory rally on December 3.