Karimnagar: Banks told to extend loans to street vendors

Karimnagar: Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Garima Agarwal told officials to identify street vendors and give them loans to encourage them under Prime Minister Swanidhi scheme.

The senior official held a review meeting with municipal, MEPMA officials and bankers at the Collectorate and discussed the issues like Covid vaccination and demolition of illegal structures.

The Additional Collector said that in the wake of Covid, Rs 10, 000 loan was given to street vendors in the past. Now those who paid their loans on time should be provided another loan of Rs 20,000, she advised the bankers.

The Prime Minister Swanidhi scheme should be implemented effectively. The details of the families of the street vendors should be collected and insurance facilities should be provided to them, Agarwal directed.

The Additional Collector said the first dose Covid vaccination was completed 100 per cent in the district and the Karimnagar stood first in the state. The municipal commissioners were advised to complete the second dose of vaccination expeditiously.

Municipal officials and tahsildars have been instructed to identify and demolish illegal structures being built in the city without permission. Municipal, revenue and police officials should work in coordination to demolish the illegal structures, she said.

The meeting was attended by Karimnagar Municipal Commissioner Seva Islawat, MEPMA DM Sri Vani, Karimnagar Urban Tasildar Sudhakar, Commissioners of Choppadandi, Kothapalli, Jammikunta, Huzurabad Municipalities, engineering officers and managers of various banks.