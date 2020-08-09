Karimnagar: BJP Bethi Mahendar Reddy demands action against erring revenue officials

Karimnagar: District unit president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bethi Mahendar Reddy in a statement released here on Saturday questioned the government as to why they are not filing cases against the revenue officials and land grabbers who changed the land records.

Reddy further alleged that joining their hands with the ruling TRS party leaders the land grabbers have grabbed not only government lands but also burial grounds and earned thousands of crores of rupees by selling them without approvals and permissions.

He said that the officials must inform the public that why are they not enquiring properly against the land mafia even though the issue has been going on for several years even after the victims filing several cases against the land cheats on several occasions.

By disclosing the statement of the Bommakal village sarpanch P Srinivas, the officials must start a comprehensive enquiry by finding out the bank details of the revenue officials, their family members and those who have benami accounts in the banks, Reddy demanded.

He also alleged that every person in the district is very well aware that one of the district minister, P Srinivas was indulged in the land grabbing as he has formed a gang for several years now, created fake documents and laid illegal ventures without permission. The involvement of some of the close associates of minister had also come to light recently through an audio clip which went viral on various social media platforms, he pointed out.

Reddy further demanded the government to hand over the case to CBI so that the names of the persons indulged in the land grabbing along with public representatives and revenue officials will be exposed to the public.

The district collector and district Panchayat officer must handle the issue transparently without coming under political pressure and must suspend P Srinivas from the post of village sarpanch along with taking immediate action against others indulged in the land mafia, he urged.

Meanwhile, receiving the orders from the District Collector K Shashanka, the Revenue Divisional Officer Anand Kumar along with the other officials visited Bommakal village and enquired the villagers about the water bodies and the government lands which are encroached.