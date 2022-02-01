Karimnagar: BN Rao Foundation donates 24,000 surgical masks

Karimnagar: Mayor Y Sunil Rao said that the protection of sanitation workers was the main objective of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation. The BN Rao Foundation in Karimnagar on Monday donated 24,000 surgical masks to the municipality as part of its social service in the wake of Covid 19. The masks were handed over to Mayor Sunil Rao and Commissioner Seva Islawat here on Monday.

The foundation provided the masks required for three months for the second time for distribution to the frontline warriors, sanitation workers. The masks were also being provided to all the municipal sanitation workers in the joint Karimnagar district and Municipal Corporation itself. Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Rao thanked the BN Rao Foundation for recognising the services of sanitation workers and providing them with surgical masks with the social vision of protecting them from the clutches of Covid.

He appreciated the foundation for undertaking many social programs for the welfare of the people across the district.

During the last two years many service organisations and donors came forward supporting sanitation workers in a variety of ways, he said. The people need to be vigilant and follow government regulations to protect their health, wear masks and clean their hands and follow the social norms. The corporation had already provided the sanitation workers with gloves, shoes, aprons and other protective items.

The Municipal Corporation would soon provide accident insurance coverage to every single worker.

The foundation head Dr BN Rao, Dr Poladi Srinivas Rao, Dr Jhansi, Sanitation Supervisor Rajamanohar and others were present on the occasion.