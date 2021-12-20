Karimnagar: Centre should guarantee purchase of paddy

Karimnagar: The Centre should guarantee the purchase of paddy and abandon authoritarian policies, demanded Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar.

He along with several elected representatives, leaders and activists from six constituencies in the district attended a dharna at Gangadhar Chowrasta against the Centre's anti-farmer policies.

Speaking on the occasion, he demanded that the Central government should bring out legislation for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Centre should also clarify on the purchase of Yasangi paddy, he added. Ravishankar demanded the Central government to ensure supply of adequate fertiliser to the State of Telangana in advance. He warned that the TRS workers would not sit quiet if there was any shortage of fertiliser supply.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is working for the welfare of the farmers and Telangana is the only State in the country to provide 24 hours free electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and irrigation facilities like no other State, he said.

The MLA alleged that the Central government was forcing the farmers to fall into debt trap.