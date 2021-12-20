Karimnagar: Centre, TS neglecting midday meal workers, flays Congress

Karimnagar: MLC Tatiparthi Jeevan Reddy alleged that the BJP government at the Centre and the TRS government in the State were conspiring to undermine the mid-day meal scheme. He extended support to Telangana Midday Meal Workers Union members who were on relay-fast for the last 10 days.

The MLC criticised CM K Chandrashekar Rao for forcing the workers to hit the road to protect their rights. The district Minister Gangula Kamalakar should take steps to pay the workers' bills. The KCR government should be ashamed for neglecting the sanctioning of bills for months of workers cooking lunch for students in government primary and secondary schools in the district.

The Minimum Wage Act, in line with the Supreme Court orders should be immediately implemented by paying a minimum wage of Rs 10,000 per month and address all their problems, he demanded.

Facilities like provident fund, ESI facility, reimbursement facility for health problems, services and rights provided to government employees, distribution of goods in the same way as in government welfare hostels and government hostels, should be offered, he added.

Jeevan Reddy said that the Congress party would always stand by them to resolve these issues. City Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy warned that if the government failed to address mid-day meal workers issues a siege would be laid at the residence of Kamalakar.

Congress in-charge Medipally Satyam, Congress leaders Samad Nawab, midday meal workers union leaders Manjula,Swaroopa, Lakshmi, Shobha, Nirmala, Fareedha Begum, Babaaiamma and others were present.