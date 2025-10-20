Karimnagar collector champions social awareness through music

Karimnagar: District Collector Pamela Satpathy has once again used the power of music to spread meaningful social messages; this time urging people to end discrimination against girls and protect the unborn girl child.

In her latest initiative, Satpathy released a musical video album titled ‘O Chinni Pichuka.. Chinnari Pichuka.. Ravamma Nee Intiki’, which celebrates the birth of a girl as a blessing to the family. The Collector herself lent her voice to the song, which carries a message against female foeticide. The Telugu song is an adaptation of the Hindi track ‘O Ri Chiriya’, translated by Professor Nandini Srinivas. The video features visuals from government hospitals across the district to strengthen its emotional appeal.

This is not the first time the Collector has turned to creative education. Earlier, she composed and sang the “ABC” song; an English alphabet number that replaces traditional textbook examples with virtues, such as ‘A for Active, B for Bright, C for Creative, D for Delight, E for Ethical’ and so on. The song has been shown to 57,000 students across 734 schools in the district through televisions and projectors.

Originally recorded on her mobile phone at home, the initiative stemmed from Satpathy’s wish to teach her own son the alphabet in a more meaningful way.

It may be recalled that Satpathy and district officials learned Indian Sign Language within 15 days and performed the national anthem alongside deaf students during Independence Day celebrations this year.