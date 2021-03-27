Karimnagar: Collector K Shashanka instructed Contractors to complete Sakhi Centre works by June

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka instructed the contractors to complete the construction works of Sakhi Centre building within three months which is taken up at a cost of Rs 48.69 lakh from the funds sanctioned by the Central government here at Sapthagiri Colony in Karimnagar on Saturday.

He also visited the Sakhi Center present in Mukarampura of the city and observed the records. The Sakhi Centers are established for providing judicial advice to the woman and to help them.

Awareness must be created among the girls and women about gender disparity and social issues along with personal development and about the solutions to the problems they face in their lives, he added.

As many as 400 cases were registered in the Sakhi Centre out of which many of them are resolved.

Directions must be given to the women for economic development and must bring out hidden talent in them by motivating them so that they can get economic sustainability, he suggested.

He ordered the contractors to complete the construction works of Sakhi centre by June month maintaining standards and later visited the Bala Rakshak Bhavan which is running in a rented building.

District Welfare Officer Ch Sharada, Sakhi Centre administrator D Lakshmi, Bala Rakshak Bhavan officer Saraswathi, Legal councilor R Samatha Reddy, Social councilor S Renuka, Karimnagar Rural Tahsildar Sudhakar were present.