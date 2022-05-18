Karimnagar: College of Hotel Management conduct convocation

Karimnagar: The final year passed out students of Kims College of Hotel Management received Convocation Certificates from Kims Group of Institutions Vice Chairman P Saketh Rama Rao.

Addressing the students on this graduation ceremony ,Saketh Rama Rao explained about employment opportunities in hotel management industry and how tourism industry is booming across the world. Saketh Rama Rao also appreciated D.Anudeep who placed in Qatar through Kims Placement Cell...

In the part of Graduation Ceremony 44 students received Convocation Certificates. Kims College of Hotel Management Principal Anush Reddy, Degree & P.G Principal Arjun Rao, Faculty members, students and parents attended the programme.