Karimnagar: Cordon Search in Maruti Nagar by Additional DCP (L&O) S Srinivas

Karimnagar: The district police conducted Cordon and Search operation in Maruti Nagar of Karimnagar on Wednesday.



They inspected the houses in all the locations, which they are suspecting, from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm on the day.

Later speaking with the colony residents, Additional DCP (L&O) S Srinivas said they were conducting compulsory inspections for public safety and asked them to observe the movements of new people. He said police should be informed if there are any suspects' movements. It is suggested to download the Hawk Eye App. People have volunteered to set up CC cameras to control crime and violence. Srinivas said public safety measures were being carried out in cooperation with people of all communities.

An auto, a Bolera vehicle and 42 two-wheelers were seized during the raid.

About 200 policemen from various departments, including ACPs Ashok, Madanah Lal, Srinivas, Inspectors Vignan Rao, Damodar Reddy, RI Janimia and Shekhar participated in the event.