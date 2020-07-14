Karimnagar: CP V B Kamalasan Reddy urges Muslims to celebrate Bakrid at home

Karimnagar: Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Reddy has urged Muslims to celebrate the ensuing Bakrid festival at their respective homes only in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The Police Commissioner a held a meeting with the representatives of the Muslim organisations here at the Police Commissionerate in Karimnagar district on Monday.

V B Kamalasan Reddy said that to protect ourselves from infection of coronavirus as a part of precautionary measures, it is better to celebrate the festival without gathering in large numbers on the occasion of Bakrid festival, he suggested.

Information was received that some of the people are holding mass prayers in some areas, the police had kept a vigil to prevent such activities under the commissionerate limits, he informed. As people supported and cooperated with the police during the Ramzan season, they must follow the spirit to fight against the deadly coronavirus and to prevent its spread during the Bakrid festival season also, he appealed.

Police Commissioner V B Kamalasan Redddy also said that it is necessary that every person must wear a mask and must maintain physical distance along with following the suggestions and advice given by the Health officials to protect himself from coronavirus.

Check posts are established to prevent illegal transport of the cows during the Bakrid season along with arranging tight police security in the sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents, he cautioned.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas, Karimnagar two town ACP P Ashok, SBI Indrasena Reddy, Inspectors Lakshman Babu , Vignan Rao, RI Mallesham and Srinivas were present along with the elders and representatives of Muslim organisations.