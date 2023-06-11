Karimnagar Dairy launches fortified milk with vitamins A, D

Karimnagar: Good news for consumers, Karimnagar Dairy is all set to launch fortified milk with Vitamin A and D in new packages from Sunday.

As per Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards, Karimnagar Dairy has fortified all its milk varieties with Vitamin A and D, an excellent way to get micronutrients and a great way to meet nutritional needs of all age groups.

Karimnagar Dairy is the only dairy in Telangana that supplies fresh milk to consumers within 24 hours of purchase from farmers. The new fortified milk packets are the same in terms of quality and purity as well as in modern and attractive packages.

The milk packets that come in the new packages include; toned milk, pure milk, gold milk and tea-special and different sizes like 200 ml, 500 ml, 1,000 ml and loose milk cans.

Karimnagar Dairy Chairman Ch Rajeshwar Rao also launched two new varieties of milk, condensed milk with 6 percent fat, 9 percent SNF, (pasteurized and homogenized) and special milk (STM) containing 4.5 percent fat and 9 percent SNF.

On this occasion, the Chairman called upon the consumers to support the products of Karimnagar Dairy, which is known for its purity and quantity, and is providing fresh fortified milk.

He said that Karimnagar dairy has become number one in sales and purchases in the State and they collect milk from 1 lakh farmers from 1,230 villages and deliver it to consumers within 24 hours. He expressed hope that the consumers would encourage the milk producing farmers of the State by purchasing the newly packaged milk in different varieties.