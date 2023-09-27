Karimnagar DCCB bags national awards

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) has received the All-India second DCCB and first best DCCB awards for its all -round performance during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22, by the prestigious National Federation of State Cooperative Banks (NAFSCOB).

At the NAFSCOB annual general body meeting held in Jaipur,Rajasthan Minister for Agriculture Lalchand Katariya, Principal Secretary (Cooperation) Sreya Guha, who is also Rajasthan State Cooperative Bank Chairman, RSCB managing director Bhoom Ram presented the awards to Karimnagar DCCB CEO N Satyanarayana Rao in the presence of NAFSCOB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, who is also chairman of TSCAB and Karimnagar DCCB, NAFSCOB MD Bhima Subrahmanyam, DCCB vice chairman P Ramesh, TSCAB MD N Muralidhar, IFFCO Vice Chairman Mangilal Dhaga and others.

The Choppadandi Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society also received Best Performing PACS award among 95,000 PACS in the country. PACS chairman K Malla Reddy received the award.

The Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) and Cooperative Training Institute (CTI) of TSCAB in Hyderabad also received the best performing State cooperative bank and training institute for the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22. TSCAB managing director N Muralidhar received the award. Incidentally, the Karimnagar DCCB had bagged the all-India award for the seventh consecutive year in a row among all the 352 DCCBs in the country. The Karimnagar DCCB has been winning NAFSCOB annual performance awards since 2015-2016 onwards continuously.