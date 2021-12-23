Karimnagar: Dumper operator dies in Singareni

A dumper operator died in RG3 of OCP-1 of Singareni on Thursday morning after the dumper collided with another dumper. He was identified as Srinivas.



The Singareni officials rushed to the spot after learning about the accident. The body was shifted for autopsy. A pall of gloom surrounded the family with the sudden death of Srinivas at work.

On November 10, four workers of Singareni collieries died after the roof of mine collapsed while they were working at Srirampur in Mancherial district. The accident occurred when the workers were doing roof stitching work in the underground mine.

The workers were trapped under the debris and lost their lives.