Karimnagar: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated grandly across Karimnagar

Karimnagar : Muslims ended their fasting of 'Roza' in the month of Ramzan and celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in a grand manner across erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

The festival was celebrated in Peddapalli, Jagtial, Karimnagar and Sircilla districts and areas where the Muslims were present. Special prayers at Eidgahs, spiritual sermons by religious leaders, recitations of Qur'an were made and special arrangements for prayers at mosques were also set up.

A message of peace was addressed to the Muslim community in Eidul Fitr Bayan on the occasion of the holy month of Ramzan at Karimnagar Saleh Nagar Pedda Eidgah. Muslims invited their close non-Muslim friends to their homes and shared the joy with them by serving semiya payasam. Fitra donations were paid before the congregation.

Leaders of various parties and public representatives greeted Muslims. Traffic was diverted in view of the prayers in the Eidgahs and the police, personnel from medical, health, police, fire and municipal departments served. At Pali Nagar in the city, Sadambaji offered Mukhabat Shaban Namaz while Musli Muhammad Mayas Mehiuddin delivered the message.

At Chintakunta Mahavakud Bairoddin gave a message. Sayyappa Muhammad Qadri performed Namaz and delivered a message in Purani Eidgah. In Saleh Nagar local corporator Nandagoni Madavi Krishna, Congress leaders Komati Reddy Narendra Reddy and Menneni Rohitlavu, Maitri Group of Chairman Kota Jayapal Reddy TRS senior leader Sajid Khan participated in prayers.

Local MLA S Shankar participated in the celebrations in the programme held at Choppadandi, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy participated in the celebrations in Peddapalli, MLC P Kaushik Reddy and Mujahid Hussain participated in the Ramzan celebrations in Huzurabad.

Police have made heavy security during the festival as per the instructions of CP Subbarayudu.

The traffic police have taken traffic diversionary measures till prayers were over. Security was monitored through drone cameras, binoculars and mobile vehicles. Police picketing was arranged at the mosques to prevent untoward incidents.